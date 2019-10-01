De Vos, 32, found himself in hot water with the HPCSA and 2 Military Hospital, where he practised as a medical intern two years ago for, among others, accentuating his personal or religious beliefs over the patient’s rights, and disrespecting his patient’s choices regarding her autonomy.
His disciplinary inquiry hearing has been pushed back until the end of this month while his legal representatives prepare to take on the HPCSA. The doctor is not allowed to practise medicine until the matter is resolved.
De Vos’s attorney, Marthus de Wet, said they had been in weekly contact with the HPCSA’s legal representative to obtain the documentation.
“Up until today, we have not received the documentation, although we have submitted an affidavit from an expert on the HPCSA’s legal representative.