Anti-abortionist doctor, Health Professions Council in documents deadline spat









Jacques de Vos File photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) has been accused of failing to meet the deadline to provide documentation to the legal team of intern doctor and anti-abortionist Jacques de Vos. De Vos, 32, found himself in hot water with the HPCSA and 2 Military Hospital, where he practised as a medical intern two years ago for, among others, accentuating his personal or religious beliefs over the patient’s rights, and disrespecting his patient’s choices regarding her autonomy. His disciplinary inquiry hearing has been pushed back until the end of this month while his legal representatives prepare to take on the HPCSA. The doctor is not allowed to practise medicine until the matter is resolved. De Vos’s attorney, Marthus de Wet, said they had been in weekly contact with the HPCSA’s legal representative to obtain the documentation. “Up until today, we have not received the documentation, although we have submitted an affidavit from an expert on the HPCSA’s legal representative.

"Our client has been unable to practice medicine for the past two years, and therefore we are preparing to move forward with the matter,” said de Wet.

The disciplinary inquiry is scheduled to continue from October 28 to 30 at a Newlands hotel.

Last month, De Vos appeared before a six-member panel on four counts of transgressions.

It was agreed that both representatives would provide each side with all relevant information, because De Vos’s team argued that the HPCSA had not provided the documentation by an agreed date to prepare for the next hearing.

De Vos was suspended from completing his gynaecology rotation for advising pregnant women that their unborn babies were humans.

Upon the completion of his internship in June 2017, the hospital refused to sign him off, effectively barring him from continuing with his career. He has also been barred from starting his community service.

The pro-life organisation, Doctors for Life International, of which De Vos is a member, is assisting his legal team with medical experts for the hearing.

HPCSA spokesperson Priscilla Sekhonyana did not respond to questions by deadline.

De Vos faces sanctions, including a warning, fine, suspension, or the termination of his registration with the HPCSA.

