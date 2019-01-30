File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Mitchells Plain Community Policing Forum (CPF) has hailed the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) for making a breakthrough after a CPF member was shot at a bus stop in Eastridge. CPF executive member Shakeena Daniels was wounded when she was caught in the crossfire during a shoot-out between alleged gangsters on Monday. Two suspects were arrested.

Mitchells Plain CPF chairperson Abie Isaacs said Daniels was wounded by a bullet which would have struck one of the neighbourhood children she was fetching from school.

“Daniels and the children were walking home on Spine Road when the shooting started. She shoved a child behind a barrier and the bullet caught her.

"She was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital immediately. The bullet hit her ear. Luckily, none of the children appear to have been physically injured,” Isaacs said.

He said Daniels had since been released from hospital.

“We would like to acknowledge the role the AGU played in ensuring the perpetrators were arrested. This swift response shows we must give this unit a chance to do their work in our communities. The area was relatively quiet with police and the AGU visible.

“We want to encourage (the units)to continue being visible in our communities at all times. People have had enough of the senseless killings in Mitchells Plain and other communities. These shootings don’t only happen at night; rival gangs shoot at each other even in broad daylight,” he said.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said the AGU detectives investigated the attempted murder of a 50-year-old woman at about 7pm, which led to the arrest of two suspects - both armed with unlicensed firearms.

“The detectives assigned to the case pursued every avenue in search of the suspects. Several houses were searched, which resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old man who was in possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

"More leads were investigated and, during the early hours of this morning,(yesterday), a 26-year-old suspect responsible for the attempted murder was arrested,” Traut said.

“He, too, was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm. We will now investigate the possibility that the first suspect was also involved in the shooting. Once charged, both suspects are due to make a court appearance in Mitchells Plain.”

Cape Times