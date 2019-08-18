File photo: Pexels

Cape Town – An Anti-Gang Unit colleague of the 40-year-old Sergeant David Hoffman has been detained after he was shot and killed in Franschhoek last night. The incident is the subject of an Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigation.

It is alleged Hoffman was at a Skool Street premises when a group of residents acted in a confrontational manner and subsequently left, police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said on Sunday.

"Police were called to the house, including a 41-year-old colleague of the deceased. When the shooting occurred which claimed the life of Sergeant David Hoffman, his colleague was with him.

"The 41-year-old member has since been detained and an Ipid investigation is under way," Traut said.

Acting Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has expressed condolences to Hoffman's family on behalf of the SAPS management.

In Ocean View last night, three suspects were arrested shortly after a police officer was shot and wounded.

Police had responded to a business robbery in Masiphumelele at around 8.30pm and pursued the suspects, who fled the scene of the crime in their vehicle, Traut said.

"In Fish Hoek, the suspects opened fire at the police and wounded a constable in the shoulder. He was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

"The suspects fled towards the Fish Hoek sports grounds, where three men aged between 24 and 28 were arrested. The fourth suspect evaded arrest and is being sought.

"The firearm used in the attack on police, a 9mm pistol, was confiscated. Once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance in Simon's Town, where bail will be opposed," Traut said.

Meanwhile, in pursuit of a safer environment for Western Cape residents, members of Operation Thunder conducted a search operation last night in Philippi, which led to the arrest of a 26-year-old man with an unlicensed firearm, police said.

Officers were doing foot patrols in Lugano Court in Hanover Park when the suspect was searched and found in possession of a 7.65mm pistol and a round of ammunition.

The suspect is scheduled to make a court appearance once he has been charged.

Members of the same unit also responded to a hijacking compliant early this morning and managed to retrieve the hijacked VW Golf in Mitchells Plain shortly after the crime, police added.

The suspect, however, is yet to be arrested.