Anti-GBV NGO weighs in on parole release of former top cop who killed his children

Anti-GBV NGO Mosaic has condemned the recent decision to grant parole to Marius van der Westhuizen after he was imprisoned for the murders of his three children. Van der Westhuizen, 61, is expected to be released on parole at the end of July until September 2034 after three appearances before the Correctional Services Parole Board (CSPB).

Van der Westhuizen was sentenced in 2011, and has served 13 years of his 24-year sentence for the murder of his and ex-wife Charlotte van der Westhuizen’s three children. He shot and killed 21-month-old Antoinette, 5-year-old Marius and 16-year-old Bianca. Mosaic had intervened in the parole hearing last year by drafting a letter to the parole board to make a plea on Charlotte’s behalf.

The NGO said: “This decision has not only devastated the survivor, but also sent shock waves through the civil society community and raised serious concerns about the justice system’s commitment to protecting survivors of domestic violence. This parole decision undermines the progress made and sends a troubling message to survivors about their safety and the efficacy of the justice system. “South Africa has seen numerous tragic incidents where police officials have used their service weapons to commit acts of violence against their families. This alarming trend necessitates urgent attention, and leniency towards such perpetrators cannot be afforded, particularly because they are members of law enforcement,” Mosaic said. Executive director of Mosaic, advocate Tarisai Mchuchu-MacMillan, said letting Van der Westhuizen serve the full sentence would at least mean that he has served the minimum sentence required for life imprisonment.