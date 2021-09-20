Anti-vaxxers face criminal action after maskless protest

CAPE TOWN - Criminal action is in the works against a group of anti-vaxxers who gathered around the Sea Point Swimming pool on Saturday. Scores of unmasked people carried placards reading “stop medical apartheid” and “you can stick your new world order up your *ss”, calling on people to “say no to the experimental jab”.

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said a case docket in terms of the Disaster Management Act (DMA) will be opened, as the demonstration was unlawful. “The protesters were peaceful and we confirm no damages or injuries were reported as Sea Point police monitored the movement of protesters “A case docket (DMA) will be opened as the march was illegal,” he said.

The demonstration was led by the World Wide Demonstration South Africa, a global initiative against Covid-19 vaccines. Its spokesperson, Clay Wilson said this was their fourth protest and more was to come. “We are not anti-vaxxers, we are so much more than that. The title ‘anti-vaxxers’ is misleading and only serves to label and dismiss us, but that name has stuck and reluctantly we will wear it if need be,” he said.

Wilson said the “rally” was attended by both those who are vaccinated and those who are not. “What you saw was South Africans defending the integrity of their constitution. “We cannot make educated decisions about these ‘vaccines’ if we don't know what they contain. 'The science' is telling us that it mitigates the symptoms, however new data is showing that that isn't necessarily the case.

“A lot more needs to be researched about this subject before we mass vaccinate.” Data released by the provincial health department yesterday showed during the week of August 14 to 20, when the Western Cape was in its peak of the third wave of Covid-19 infections, 2 455 people over the age of 60 contracted the virus, of which 92% of people were not fully vaccinated. Of the 729 people who required hospitalisation, 96% were not fully vaccinated.

Head of the Division of Infectious Diseases and HIV Medicine at Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT Professor Marc Mendelson said it was “disappointing” that the protests were directed against a public health intervention that protects the lives of those vaccinated. “Everyone has the right to peaceful protest, but it is disappointing that these protests are directed against a public health intervention that protects the lives of those vaccinated, and is the surest way to mitigating the Covid-19 epidemic in South Africa. I urge all people living in this country to get vaccinated as quickly as humanly possible,” he said Premier Alan Winde said over two million people have already registered to get vaccinated in the Western Cape while one million people have already been fully vaccinated.