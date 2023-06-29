Anticipation mounts as 30-day countdown to Netball World Cup begins

Cape Town - With just 30 days to go until the Vitality Netball World Cup begins, anticipation for the tournament is ramping up as the City of Cape Town this week unveiled the latest World Cup legacy mural at the Bellville Netball Club. The Bellville Netball Club, one of the oldest netball clubs in the country, is in the process of being restored. In late 2016 a blaze due to an electrical fault left the facility in ruins, with all amenities and equipment wrecked.

The City’s Recreation and Parks Department has since contributed to rebuilding the facility and restoring services. Bellville Netball Club is set to see an upgrade to the floodlights as well as resurfacing of four of the eight netball courts, with two of those converted into fast five netball courts. There are also major upgrades planned for the area in order to incorporate all sporting codes into one central space for all patrons to use. To beautify the facility’s main building, the City installed the latest legacy mural as part of its build-up activities to the Vitality Netball World Cup.

Graffiti artist Sergio Rinquest, known as Serge One, created a 4.45m x 13.3m art piece that pays homage to the beauty of Cape Town as well as the themes of Netball, women empowerment and hope. Graffiti artist Serge One’s latest mural pays homage to Cape Town as well as the themes of Netball, women empowerment and hope. Similar murals were previously unveiled in Langa, Khayelitsha, Strand, Bellville South, Atlantis, Mitchells Plain, Kuils River, Makhaza and Lotus River. “The latest mural is symbolic of the excellence, heart and courage the sport represents. We are proud to unveil the mural at the Bellville Netball Club as we count down the last weeks to the main event,” said Mayco member for community services and health, Patricia van der Ross.

“Netball is one of the most popular sports in the country and we will continue to raise the profile of the game and encourage our young people to participate.” Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the Bellville Netball Club was the perfect illustration of what it takes to keep the spirit of netball alive and revived. “We are thrilled to bring awareness of the momentous tournament to Bellville where young players are presented with opportunities to gain exposure to play professional netball,” Smith said.