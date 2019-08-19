File photo: Reuters

Cape Town – Researchers have found that the most-prescribed antimalarial drug is less effective in severely malnourished children than in those who are adequately nourished. The UCT study now calls for further research into optimising treatment for undernourished children, who are particularly vulnerable to contracting malaria and dying from the disease.

Professor Karen Barnes of UCT's Division of Clinical Pharmacology, along with Associate Professor Lubbe Wiesner and Michiel Smit, collaborated with international partners on the research.

Barnes said although one in three children under five years old in sub-Saharan Africa were malnourished, they were usually excluded from studies on malaria treatment.

“The dosage regimens recommended for these children don’t seem to be optimal and this increases the chances that treatment will fail for them – which is what we showed in this study,” Barnes said.

Young children are particularly vulnerable to malaria infection, as 61% of those who die from malaria worldwide are under 5 years old. The study showed those who are malnourished are at an even higher risk of contracting the disease and dying from it.

Sub-Saharan Africa, where one in three young children is malnourished, also sees more than 90% of the world’s malaria cases and deaths.

Artemether-lumefantrine is the most commonly used antimalarial drug worldwide, and scientists have already recorded that levels of the drug, which is recommended by the World Health Organisation, are lower in children’s blood, compared to adults’, after treatment.

Despite this, children are given the same dose as adults, adjusted for their body weight.

The team analysed how the drug behaved over time in terms of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion, as well as its effectiveness.

They looked at data for 399 children (all with malaria, 131 of them severely malnourished) involved in a clinical trial at two hospitals in Mali and Niger.

The concentrations of the drug were measured by Wiesner’s team using an assay developed and validated by Smit.

“This study is the first to address the challenge of treating malaria in severely malnourished children, specifically.

“It highlights how important it is to make sure that optimised drug doses are developed for undernourished children and other vulnerable groups – such as pregnant women – who are usually excluded from studies to decide treatment doses,” Barnes said.