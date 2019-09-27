Apartheid martyr Imam Haron’s grave now a provincial heritage site







Imam Abdullah Haron’s daughters, Shamela Shamis and Fatima Haron-Masoet, place a plaque on his grave as his son, Muhammad Haron, looks on. Photo: David Ritchie / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – After decades of waiting, the Al-Jaamia Masjid in Claremont, where apartheid martyr Imam Abdullah Haron carried out his operations for 15 years, as well as his gravesite, were yesterday unveiled as provincial heritage sites. The unveiling formed part of a series of events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Imam’s killing in detention on September 27, 1969. This was the year that six other Struggle heroes, Nicodemus Kgoathe, Solomon Modipane, James Lenkoe, Caleb Mayekiso, Michael Shivute and Jacob Monakgotla were killed in detention. Haron’s son, Muhammad Haron, said: “The masjid was the space where my father laid down the foundation for what would become his purpose, and what he sacrificed his life for. He died to achieve a just society; have we obtained that? Perhaps not yet. His memory will transcend beyond his death and he will continue to inspire people.” Muhammad said he supported the national government’s plan to reopen inquests into the killing of some apartheid martyrs.

The Imam Haron 50th Commemoration Committee has arranged a host of events for this weekend to bring the commemoration of the 123 days of his detention to an end.

This includes a Sevens rugby tournament at City Park Stadium in Athlone on tomorrow. Gates open at 8am.

Western Province Rugby Football Union chairperson Zelt Marais said the union was honoured to be part of the commemoration, as Haron was an avid rugby and cricket player.

“We expect close to 7 000 people to attend, which will be far fewer than the 30 000 that attended his funeral 50 years ago.

"I was seven at the time, and lived less than a kilometre from the imam, and I remember the sheer number of people that came that day to pay their final respects to the icon,” Marais said.

The tournament will showcase the talent of some of Cape Town’s oldest rugby teams.

A junior rugby tournament will be held at the Primrose Sports Field in Kenilworth tomorrow and on Sunday.

There is no charge for entry to both tournaments.

At the unveiling yesterday, Haron’s youngest daughter, Fatima Haron- Masoet, said her mother, Galima Haron, 93, was frail and unable to attend the events.

“My family and I feel encouraged and inspired that the province has nominated this mosque as a heritage site. I was six years old when my father was taken out of my life, so for me, it remains important that his legacy and memory are maintained for future generations,” said Haron-Masoet.

Former head of the provincial Department of Justice and current ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed, in a statement, said: “Today, 50 years later, we are no closer to the truth than we were then.

"I do not believe that the findings of the inquest held by the apartheid state were either fair or acceptable. As a human-rights activist inspired by this martyr of the Struggle, I want to call for the inquest into Imam Abdullah Haron’s death to be reopened in order to bring those who killed our beloved imam to justice.”

Mohamed said Haron’s family and the nation needed to know the truth about what happened to the imam in order to find closure.

UCT Adjunct Associate Professor Eric Atmore paid tribute to the imam when he delivered the 12th Annual Imam Haron Memorial Lecture about early childhood development on Wednesday.

Cape Times