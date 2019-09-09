Gordon Brookbanks was a police spy at Rhodes University campus and took over the running of the European spy network for the Security Branch. Picture: Pexels

Cape Town – Questions have been raised about the employment of a former apartheid spy as the head of history at one of the top schools in the province, Westerford High. Gordon Brookbanks has been at the Rondebosch institution for more than a decade.

At the time of his appointment, reservations were raised by the SGB and others, but, according to a source, parents were unaware of Brookbanks’ involvement in the Security Branch, recruitment of spies and exiled South Africans.

Brookbanks was a police spy at Rhodes University campus and took over the running of the European spy network for the Security Branch when he was posted to London.

In the book, Unfinished Business: South Africa, Apartheid, and Truth by Terry Bell, Dumisa Ntsebeza mentions that Olivia Forsyth was one of a trio of agents who came from the same university.

“The most successful of the trio was Gordon Brookbanks, who was also a lieutenant in the mid-1980s when he was posted to London, apparently because he held a British passport.

"There he took over the running of the European spy network established by Craig Williamson and Johan Coetzee. It was he who ran one of the most important spies of the time, the ANC’s chief representative in London, Solly Smith.

"He is also credited with having recruited as an agent the ANC executive member and historian Francis Meli,” the book reads.

Smith, alias Samuel Khanyile, who had been the ANC’s London representative, succeeded Dulcie September, who was killed in Paris. In 1991 he confessed to being a spy. He died a few years later.

In an extract from Inside Apartheid’s Prison by Raymond Suttner, the activist writes that while at John Vorster Square, Brookbanks insisted on sitting in on a lawyer’s visit, which was illegal. Suttner said he believed Brookbanks had a lot to do with him remaining in detention.

In the amnesty hearings of January 1999, Brookbanks is also cited as the author of a document called Operation Olivetti, a motivation for the initiation of a media operation in which Forsyth was subsequently involved.

A source, privy to discussions around Brookbanks’ employment, said the matter was not brought before the SGB or parents by management until an SGB member heard about it.

