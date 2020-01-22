The incident was recorded and the video went viral in 2016.
Willem Oosthuizen and Theo Jackson were sentenced in October 2017 to 11 and 14 years in jail respectively, by the North Gauteng High Court.
On December 2 last year, after the two appealed their convictions and sentence, the SCA set aside their attempted murder and intimidation convictions, amending their sentences to six and seven years, respectively.
At the time, Judge Yvonne Mbata said: “Having considered and balanced the personal circumstances of the appellants, the nature and seriousness of the offences they committed and the interests of society, I am of the view that the following sentences are appropriate: in respect of the offence of kidnapping, a sentence of one year imprisonment; in respect of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, a sentence of five years imprisonment; and in respect of defeating the ends of justice, one year imprisonment.