Appeal court rules against PE woman held captive and raped

Cape Town – The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found in favour of the police ministry after they challenged a judgment relating to a woman alleging the SAPS was negligent in failing to capture her abductor. The woman, referred to in the court’s judgment as Ms K, was walking on a beach in Port Elizabeth before being robbed, assaulted and dragged to nearby bushes, where she was held captive and raped. The incident took place in December 2010, when Ms K said the assailant overpowered, blindfolded and raped her. She also said she believed she was raped by more than one person. A family member had reported her missing at about 7pm on December 9, and provided a description of her car.

Her car was found by police around 11pm that night, and a suspect who was found in possession of some of her belongings was arrested soon after.

He could not be linked to the crimes of abduction, assault and rape perpetrated against Ms K.

“A police search was launched, which included the use of a trained search and rescue dog and a helicopter.

“These searches produced nothing and were aborted in the early hours of the morning of December 10.

“The offences which were perpetrated against Ms K were investigated by the police, but nothing came of it. Her assailant/s was/were never found,” the judgment read.

She told the court that she suffered aggravated psychological damages, and won in the Port Elizabeth High Court, where it was ordered that police pay 40% of her damages claims.

Police Minister Bheki Cele appealed against the case at the SCA and in a unanimous judgment, Judge Dumisani Zondi ruled in favour of Cele, saying: “To impose liability for the harm for which Ms K sued would make it difficult for the police to conduct their investigations in the future and would expose them to the potential risk of civil litigation in every case where any rescue search or their investigations are negligent, even if only to a slight degree, and a successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrators of serious crimes do not ensue.”

Judge Zondi also ruled that Ms K would be liable for the legal costs of the SCA and the High Court proceedings, meaning she would foot the bill of the two counsels that represented her and the Police Ministry at the SCA and the counsel for the two parties at the High Court.

“The plaintiff’s claim against the defendant is dismissed with costs. To conclude, the findings by the high court that the elements of negligence, wrongfulness and causation were established could not be supported by the evidence proffered on behalf of Ms K and her claim should have been dismissed.

“As regards the issue of costs, we were urged by Ms K’s counsel not to make a costs order against her should we be minded to uphold the appeal.

"The basis for this contention was that, by bringing an action against the police, Ms K is essentially asserting her constitutional right to freedom and security and that, to mulct her with costs should her claim be dismissed, would have a chilling effect not only on her, but also on members of society who might wish to assert their constitutional rights.

"I disagree. The constitutional issue was not raised in this matter and that being the case the costs liability can therefore not be determined on the basis of the biowatch principle,” the SCA judgment read.

The police ministry did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

Cape Times