Appeal court sets aside life sentence of a man involved in deadly robbery









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – The convictions and life sentence of a Johannesburg man alleged to have been involved in a deadly robbery have been set aside. The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found that Fanie Ndimande did not have a fair trial. Ndimane was sentenced to an effective lifetime imprisonment on one count each of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and three counts of attempted murder. The incident related to an August 2003 robbery in Ivory Park, Johannesburg, when a gang of armed men wearing balaclavas had attempted to rob a store. According to the SCA judgment, the gang accosted two staff members and a security guard, and a scuffle ensued.

Eventually the security guard was dispossessed of his firearm and was shot dead.

The staff members managed to flee from the store and sought help from other security guards.

The entire incident was recorded on the shop’s video cameras, inside the store. The State alleged that Ndimande was one of the assailants.

The issues in the appeal included and related to whether there was a positive identification of Ndimande by the State witness; and if such identification was reliable.

During the trial, the two staff members testified that they could not identify the assailants as they were wearing balaclavas.

However, the security manager had testified that he identified Ndimande as one of the assailants after he had viewed the video footage a day after the incident. He testified that Ndimande was the only one who at some stage removed his balaclava.

According to him, he also saw Ndimande at the store four months later when he was brought to conduct a pointing out with the police.

At that stage he did not inform the police about what he had seen on the video footage. Instead, he identified Ndimande from the witness box on the day that he testified. The video footage was never handed in as an exhibit by the State, according to court papers.

“In conclusion, placing reliance on the evidence of the identification of the appellant by (security manager) when there was no proof beyond reasonable doubt and admitting the evidence of the pointing out in spite of the infringements of the appellant’s constitutional rights, the trial was rendered prejudicial and unfair to the appellant... accordingly the appeal succeeds,” the SCA found.

NPA spokesperson for the region, Phindi Mjonondwane-Louw, said they were studying the judgment before determining how to deal with the matter going forward.

Cape Times