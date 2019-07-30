A blaze destroyed 256 structures, leaving 1 280 people affected in Masiphumelele informal settlement. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Three firefighters were injured and one person killed in a fire that destroyed 256 shacks, leaving more than 1 000 destitute in Masiphumelele. City Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermain Carelse said the fire, after midnight yesterday, had taken 79 staff to extinguish, after five hours.

Carelse said while busy with mopping-up operations, a body was found beneath corrugated iron sheeting. The person’s gender could not be determined.

“About 1 280 people were affected. The Masiphumelele community hall and the Methodist church, in Myeza Road, were opened for emergency sheltering.

"The Disaster Risk Management Centre has informed Sassa to provide humanitarian relief. Informal Settlement Management will provide starter kits for residents once the Solid Waste Department has removed all the fire debris,” said Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell.

Resident Sinazo Jola said this was her second time being affected by a fire in E Section.

“We are still very stressed trying to figure out what are we going to do next. I have lost all the clothes, furniture and even my children's school books and uniforms.

"We tried to put the fire out by collecting water from the tap but it was just not enough. I was told a candle had caused the fire,” said Jola.

Community leader Tshepo Moletsane said some residents had started clearing the site where their shacks stood and bought material to rebuild.

“The families who managed to save a few things bought materials. Hopefully they will be done rebuilding before it gets dark and it starts raining. They didn’t want to wait for the City to do mopping-up operations.”

The community has appealed for donations of non-perishable food, blankets, clothing, and baby items.

These can be dropped off at the Living Hope Centre in Kommetjie Road, Fish Hoek.

Cape Times