Ruby Chikwiri has started an initiative to ensure that graduates are dressed appropriately at graduation ceremonies and is calling for donations of suitable attire.

Cape Town – UCT graduate Ruby Chikwiri has launched the #DressAGraduate campaign, appealing to people with “graduation appropriate” attire to donate it to a graduate in need. With graduation season in the air, she started a thread on Twitter encouraging people to add the items they would like to donate, with their sizes and locations.

“From there, I hope that students in need will browse through all the items offered and message or email me regarding items they are interested in.

"This can often put a damper on the day, as a day of celebration should not be clouded by financial strain.”

The 22-year-old graduated with a BCom in philosophy in 2017 and graduated first in her political communication Honours class of 2018, with distinctions.

Chikwiri said while she would be missing her graduation due to outstanding fees that she is unable to settle, she wants others to experience their graduation.

“As a recent student, I am aware of the financial pressures that arise during graduation season, and after seeing graduation posts on my time line last week, I decided to start this initiative.”

Chikwiri said she was now working on the logistics of transporting the items she has received to students from various institutions. She said just a few days into the campaign, she has received a lot of support.

“The majority of items donated so far include heels and dresses. I urge that this is not a gender-specific campaign and we would like to assist all graduates on their special day.”

Chikwiri said she had no doubt that many students would be assisted.

“Considering I started this initiative with a single tweet, any result is appreciated. Based on the response thus far, it will need to be a long-term initiative... Graduation season has started and usually ends in May.

“I am seeking assistance from any delivery or transport companies in Cape Town and Johannesburg in transporting donated items from the homes of the donors to the location of the graduates.

"I am happy to foot the bill as much as I can, but I am an intern and would need support.”

For more information, follow Chikwiri on Twitter, ruby_chikwiri, or email [email protected]

Cape Times