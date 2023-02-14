Appeal for information on youngsters who set fire to pit bull in Hanover Park

Cape Town - The Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS) is appealing to the public to come forward with any information about a group of children who burnt a pit bull to death in Hanover Park last month.

The gruesome incident was witnessed and reported by resident Fatima Du Toit who heard the dog screaming out in intense pain while she was with her grandchildren. Overcome with shock, Du Toit said when she approached the young boys, aged between 10 and 14 to stop them from what they were doing, they merely fled the scene. It is alleged that the dog was wrapped in an old blanket and then purposely set alight.

AWS Philippi senior inspector Mark Levendal said they have sent out an appeal to anyone with information on the incident to come forward. “After a few failed attempts to source further information, regrettably, there is none that could lead to identifying the culprits. “This investigation remains pending, and I am confident that some information will be imminent,” Levendal said.

Charred remains of the dog were collected by the AWS, and animal care centre supervisor Lawrence Nkotha said he was still traumatised by the incident. “The resident who witnessed the incident took us to the scene where it happened. “The dog was already burnt. We could not find the children or anyone with information. It was a gruesome case.

“I was shocked that this gruesome act was committed by children,” he said. The incident follows growing calls for the South African government to ban pit bulls as domestic pets. Child rights group Molo Songololo director Patric Solomons said it was disturbing that a dog was set alight and burnt to death by children.

“These pranks or wilful acts of violence by children are cause for great concern. Offenders are usually those with behavioural problems, abuse problems or those who have experienced some form of trauma and are now acting out on defenceless animals. “It is illegal to wilfully abuse or harm animals. In cases where children are dared by peers or others to commit these crimes, they are usually pressured or bullied to do so, or it is seen as an act of rite-of-passage into a group or gang. “Those who commit these crimes against animals are unfortunately more likely to also commit serious harm to human beings, especially their peers and other vulnerable and marginalised citizens,” said Solomons.