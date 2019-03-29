File picture: Reuters

Cape Town – A Northern Cape resident convicted of buying illegal unpolished diamonds worth nearly R60 000 has lost an appeal against his conviction and sentence. Nico Viljoen was convicted in the Port Nolloth Regional Court on three counts of purchasing unpolished diamonds, and was sentenced to three years’ direct imprisonment; and a fine of R160 000 or three years’ imprisonment, suspended for four years on condition that he was not found guilty of contravening the Diamonds Act.

In the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) this week, Viljoen unsuccessfully challenged his conviction and sentence.

The case began in May 2004 when the police launched Operation 2081 to stem the illicit trade in unpolished diamonds in the Western Cape, Gauteng and the Northern Cape.

Police had made use of traps and undercover operations, and according to court papers, Viljoen had on three occasions bought unpolished diamonds from Inspector Leon Ferris during a trap at Scotia Inn, a hotel in Port Nolloth.

The transactions were recorded on audiovisual equipment, and the recordings formed part of evidence during his trial. Viljoen had met Ferris through his co-accused, Esmeralda Losper, who had introduced them.

On the first instance, Viljoen had paid Ferris R12 000 for a diamond.

As they left the hotel, according to papers, Viljoen told Ferris to contact him or Losper if he had more diamonds.

On August 18, 2005 Ferris offered Viljoen two unpolished diamonds for R27 000, but at a price of R20 000, after Viljoen "showed" Ferris that the diamonds were flawed.

The third sale was in November 2005, when Ferris offered an unpolished diamond for R29 000. Viljoen had paid R25 000 for the diamond, after he pointed out what he said were certain defects in its colour and quality.

Viljoen had pleaded not guilty to the charges, and argued, among other things, that Ferris’s conduct went beyond simply trying to catch criminals.

Viljoen claimed Ferris had an inappropriate relationship with Losper in order to mislead her and get close to him.

In coming to its finding, the SCA said: “Based on the evidence, the court a quo concluded that direct imprisonment was the only appropriate sentence, as illicit diamond transactions remained serious offences in the Northern Cape, and it was extremely difficult to apprehend offenders. That conclusion and the resultant sentence cannot be faulted.”

