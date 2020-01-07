Cape Town – Applications for the 2020 Premier’s Advancement of Youth Internship Programme are now open.
Opportunities across all 13 Western Cape government departments are available to the successful candidates.
Premier Alan Winde said: “The PAY project allows young people the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the public sector and build their CVs and skills sets, making them more marketable and employable in the future.”
“I encourage all young people who meet the qualifying criteria to make use of this opportunity. We have seen a number of our PAY interns over the years launch successful careers, using this opportunity as a stepping stone.”