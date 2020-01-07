Applications open for Western Cape premier's youth internship programme









Western Cape Premier Alan Winde Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Applications for the 2020 Premier’s Advancement of Youth Internship Programme are now open. Opportunities across all 13 Western Cape government departments are available to the successful candidates. The PAY project will provide matrics with their first work experience and training begins on April 1 and lasts until March 31, 2021. Premier Alan Winde said: “The PAY project allows young people the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in the public sector and build their CVs and skills sets, making them more marketable and employable in the future.” “I encourage all young people who meet the qualifying criteria to make use of this opportunity. We have seen a number of our PAY interns over the years launch successful careers, using this opportunity as a stepping stone.”

Qualifying criteria

• You have written and passed the National Senior Certificate (NSC) in the Western Cape

• You are not going to study further in 2020

• You are a South African citizen, residing in the Western Cape

• You are financially constrained

• You are aged 24 years and younger

Application process

Applications opened on January 6 and close on January 17, 2020.

Only online applications will be accepted. Applicants will need an email address in order to apply.

Those wishing to apply must go to https://www.westerncape.gov.za/pay and follow the prompts register and to apply.

A full recruitment guide, with all the details is available at https://www.westerncape.gov.za/text/2019/December/pay_recruitment_guide_2020_-_2021.pdf.

Potential applicants are encouraged to read this document carefully before applying.

For assistance with applications, please call 0860 142 142 or the PAY office at 021 483 0743/7 on weekdays.

Cape Times