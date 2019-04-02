File picture: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Transnet SOC Ltd has given approval for further studies to be done into a desalination plant for Cape Town Harbour. The seawater reverse osmosis (SWRO) plant will see the conversion of seawater into drinking water.

Transnet National Ports Authority’s (TNPA) Cape Town acting port manager Alex Miya said the next step would be to appoint consultants to do studies that could be concluded by September. If the SWRO plant was found to be a viable option, it could be introduced by the end of 2020.

In the meantime, Miya said, the port would continue to co-ordinate its approach with the City’s initiatives to supply extra water.

“The port is confident the municipality will ensure a water-resilient region through a mix of water sources.

“We have considered a few options to ensure economic sustainability. One is an SWRO plant for port use. This is being explored in conjunction with various regulatory authorities and has received support from Transnet to proceed with further studies,” Miya said.

The proposed location for the plant is the Quay 700 area in the port. It is expected to provide an estimated 1 million to 3 million litres a day/MLD.

The port has also been assisting the City with studies and potential site availability for a permanent desalination plant.

Cape Town remains a water-scarce region and has just emerged from its worst drought since 1904. The good rainfall last year and the substantial reduction in use has allowed for municipal restrictions to be reduced from level 6 to level 3 this year.

While this is positive, the region’s dependence on dam water could result in similar shortfalls in future.

