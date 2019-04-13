THE Two Oceans Aquarium has been announced as the gold winner of the 2019 African Responsible Tourism Awards. The world-class facility also went on to collect the silver award in the Global Goals Reporting category.

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium said being chosen as the gold winner of 2019 African Responsible Tourism Awards was achieved as a result of the passion and dedication from its staff and volunteers. The aquarium was honoured as the winner of the gold award in the “attractions” category at the World Travel Market at the Cape Town International Convention Centre this week.

The world-class facility also went on to collect the silver award in the Global Goals Reporting category.

Two Oceans Aquarium communications and sustainability manager Helen Lockhart said: “This award has been achieved (through) the passion and dedication of our staff and volunteers, all working towards the same purpose - saving our oceans.

"However, we recognise that we cannot achieve our vision of abundant and healthy oceans if we ourselves as a public aquarium do not act responsibly in terms of our impact on the environment and on communities, both human and non-human. This award inspires us to continue striving for the highest standards possible in every aspect of our organisation.”

The aquarium is an extremely energy-intensive operation, given that the animal life support systems have to run 24/7, 365 days of the year and constantly looks for ways to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.

"Thanks to several key partnerships it has been able to install solar panels to reduce reliance on Eskom - it currently has a total of 500 solar panels covering 850m² of roof space. A waste management system has been in place for several years and the aquarium reduced its overall visitor/office waste by 26% between 2017 and 2018."

About 75000 schoolchildren receive formal and dedicated marine science lessons every year. Three outreach programmes reach more than 35000 children, mainly from disadvantaged areas, annually. Free courses for learners from Grade 6 through to Grade 12 are offered through the aquarium's marine sciences academy.

WWF-SA chief executive Morné du Plessis said: “The aquarium and its educational programmes and signage have played a pivotal role in creating awareness among learners and visitors about sustainable consumption of seafood.”

Shark Spotters chief executive Sarah Waries said: “The aquarium is an incredible asset to Cape Town and South Africa, ensuring their message of conservation is accessible to all.”

For more information visit www.aquarium.co.za.

CAPE TIMES