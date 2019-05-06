THE Two Oceans Aquarium rescues, rehabilitates and releases stranded and distressed sea turtles as part of their broader conservation mission.

The Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation’s Turtle Rescue Programme team are being kept busy by the huge numbers of stranded loggerhead turtle hatchlings. As the winter approaches, the organisation has rescued more than 127 hatchlings and put them into rehabilitation centres on the southern coast from Plettenberg Bay to Cape Point after they were rescued by vigilant members of the public.

The first rescue of a stranded hatchling was on March 1, from Tenikwa Wildlife Centre in Plettenberg Bay.

The aquarium’s conservation co- ordinator Talitha Noble said: “We’ve been able to save most of them, thanks to the fast response of all parties. We’re getting a lot of rescues in, largely due to the really efficient Turtle Rescue Network that’s operating well

“It seems a lot of the turtles washing up are being rescued, which means we have our bases covered along the coastline.

“That’s quite a comforting feeling, knowing that people are aware and actively looking. Even though it means more work for us, it’s exciting because it means the system is working.”

“Little #100 stands out to me. When he came in he weighed about 20g, he’s just tiny There’s also a little turtle missing its back flippers and half of each of its front flippers. So, they’re a group of injured little warriors.

“Overall, a lot of the turtles have had good strength; when they’ve come in they’ve begun diving and eating and swimming actively very quickly It’s been a resilient year,” said Noble.

Coastal communities from which rescued hatchlings have come are on the eight Turtle Rescue Network points, including Struisbaai (77 hatchlings), Hermanus (16), Plettenberg Bay (10), and Muizenberg (nine).

Volunteer Turtle Rescue Network co-ordinator Tracy Whitehead said: “Thanks to improved public education both by initiatives like the Turtle Road Trip and simply by word of mouth from the growing Turtle Rescue Network, more people are becoming aware of what they can do to save a turtle.

“We’ve met the most wonderful people and the network has made some incredible contacts. It’s amazing how people have been helping.”

To support the programme, Capetonians are invited to attend a special screening of Deep Blue/Middle C on May 24, a locally produced genre-bending film.

It was inspired by the west coast of South Africa, “a place of profound meaning and impact”, said film-maker Bryan Little.

All proceeds will go to the Turtle Rescue Programme of the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation.

