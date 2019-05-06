With the much-anticipated elections upon us, the Cape Times took to the streets to find out about how comfortable South Africans were to wear their political party regalia in public. Maitland resident and first-time voter 23-year-old Asisipho Vikilahle said: “I don’t feel comfortable wearing the branded political T-shirt of my party, based on the area I live in here in Cape Town.”

Unemployed Vuyiwe Zinkumbi, 24, from Makhaza, Khayelitsha, said: “To be honest, I’ve lost interest in political parties - wearing any political T-shirt will be a waste of my time. I’m a 24-year-old and I’ve just done matric; no tertiary qualification because I couldn’t even get NSFAS.

"If only the T-shirts of political parties were giving us job opportunities, then I would say yes, I’ll wear my branded political party T-shirt with pride,” she said.

Dariel Struis, 23, from Mitchells Plain, said: “I don’t do politics, hence I don’t have a T-shirt belonging to any political party.

"However, I don’t think I’d mind putting on mine if I had one. I believe these shirts simply resemble who you follow; you should wear your shirt with pride because you are representing the party. By representing the party, it shows you go with the terms and conditions of it, hence the togetherness you are trying to build.”

Mawande Jama, 35, from Parklands, said: “I’m way too comfortable wearing my T-shirt.

"It shows I’m happy with my party, therefore I advertise it, so that other people can be made aware of the party and its existence.”

