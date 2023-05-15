Arms to Russia claim shrouded in doubt

Cape Town - International relations and military experts have poked holes in US Ambassador, Reuben E Brigety’s claims that South Africa supplied Russia with equipment in its war with Ukraine. They have, however, advised the government to come clean and draw a line in the sand in terms of its affiliations.

Stellenbosch University military science Professor Francois Vrey said he had serious doubts the allegation could be true, as he was not sure Russia could find systems it needed in South Africa. “South Africa can supply any of those Russian manufactured systems that depend on South Africa components is what we should keep in mind. However the verdict is still out. South Africa has an official policy not to deliver weapons to any party involved in an armed conflict.

“Whether it is the type of conflict in Sudan, DRC Congo, or high-level, high-intensity conflict we are seeing between Ukraine and Russia. “We don’t supply any arms or components to any of the parties involved. There's a conventional arms control body that must oversee this. If anything went out and that body doesn't know, you have one of two things; shady dealings between entities not in the political arena where these policies are overseen, or it could be private dealings that slipped under the radar.

If that is the case, the big issue was how did it pass onto a vessel in a naval base? That immediately draws attention to the military side. Questions are going to be asked. “Whether the accusation is false or not doesn't matter, the economic price has been paid, rather be open about this than hide away because in all probability there was nothing to hide. As long as you keep the impression alive that you’re hiding something, this is what happens,” he said.

Brigety’s comments that they were positive about the Russian vessel Lady R being loaded with weapons when it left the Simon’s Town naval base last year have also wreaked havoc on the local currency with the rand plunging 4.7% in a week.

According to reports, a special envoy was in the US about the matter also requesting evidence to support the allegations. Amid the US claims, the Russian embassy also at the weekend said President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with President Cyril Ramaphosa “at the South African side’s initiative”. Reuters reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to Ramaphosa and urged him to help implement Kyiv’s peace plan to end the war. Moscow rejects the basic tenets of the document, which calls on Russia to quit all the land it has occupied.

“Anyone who helps the aggressor with weapons will be an accomplice with all the consequences,” Zelenskiy said in a video address from Rome, a day after Ramaphosa spoke to Putin. Director at Surgetower Associates, a specialist consultancy, Siseko Maposa, said South Africa needed to announce its true affiliations. “South Africa has, for some time now, remained between a rock and a hard place concerning the management of its diplomatic affairs with Russia and the US. Ever since Russia intensified strategic partnerships with the country and made important commitments to collaborate in several economic sectors such as mining, energy and defence, the US has, for obvious reasons, looked upon the SA-Russia relationship with some concern.

“The US continues to be one of South Africa’s most significant trading partners – in February 2023 alone, the US ran a $325 million (about R6.31 billion) negative trade balance with South Africa. “In my view, the actual tension is not even specifically about the alleged supply of South African arms to Russia – although this is an important agitator in the conversation. What’s truly occurring is a battle of the great powers for the heart, mind, and trust of South Africa’s government – an important government, might I add, since it is still symbolically considered ‘the gateway to Africa’. But, until South Africa can figure out what is in its best interest, it has no other option but to continue the upkeep of its diplomatic neutrality. I don’t know for how long this posture will hold centre – but clearly cracks are showing and at some point, South Africa will need to draw a line in the sand and announce its true affiliations. For the onlooker, given the set of prevailing circumstances, continue to expect a turbulent and often contradictory South African foreign policy posture,” he said.

Former defence and military veterans, international relations and co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu told Independent Media that South Africa did not have the capacity to supply Russia with the arms for the war in Ukraine. “Russia has its own capacity to sustain any war it would find itself in. But on the ambassador, I think it is the most unfortunate ill-informed statement and unfortunate that it should come from a diplomat. “Nobody is making any noise when America is supplying arms to Ukraine”.

Madiba did warn them in the past that they can’t choose friends for us, as they tried to dictate on how we should relate to Castro (Cuba).” The Department of International Relations and Co-operation said Brigety has since apologised for his remarks following a meeting with Minister Naledi Pandor. Cape Times