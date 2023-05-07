Army deployment at Eskom Power stations

Cape Town - The more than R146 million deployment of about 900 SANDF members to combat threats to and safeguard a number of Eskom power stations has been met with mixed reactions. President Cyril Ramaphosa authorised the deployment of the soldiers, who are expected to assist the police in protecting Eskom’s power stations, where sabotage, theft and other crimes may threaten their functioning and the supply of electricity in the country.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president had informed Parliament of the move. “The president has informed Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo in writing of the employment of SANDF personnel in co-operation with the SAPS for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in South Africa under Operation Prosper,” said Magwenya. The deployment, from April 17 to October 17 this year, would cost more than R146 million, he said.

Previously, 2 700 members of the army were deployed to assist the police in protecting Eskom power stations under Operation Prosper from March 17 to April 17 this year. “The current employment is authorised in accordance with section 201(2)(a) of the Constitution,” said Magwenya. Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said: “Eskom welcomes the deployment of additional SANDF soldiers at its sites, as this is seen as a measure to curb crimes at power stations. The presence and visibility of additional reinforcements will assist law enforcement agencies and Eskom security in safeguarding and preserving the national assets.”

Dr Simon Howell, a senior researcher at UCT’s Centre of Criminology, said he understood that the deployment was in response to the power utility’s safety and security concerns, and that there was a lack of police resources to curtail criminal activities. “The primary concern is how extensive the theft and vandalism and deterioration of Eskom’s facilities are. Government is giving priority to the problems now, but the question now is why this was not done many months and years ago.

“This is indicative of serious concerns, but also a need to facilitate and further capacitate police, so that they can undertake what is ultimately a civil concern themselves, rather than involving the military, who are not particularly suited for this type of activity. Their deployment is quite expensive.” Energy expert Lungile Mashele said the president’s announcement had raised a number of questions, such as whether the request had been made by the new Eskom board, and what the successes of the previous soldiers had been that had led to this additional deployment. “The last (time) I checked, the previous deployees were manning the gates at Eskom. I don’t think that’s the most efficient use of limited resources.”