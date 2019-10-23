Arrears write-off victory for Gatesville complex residents









File photo: Pexels Cape Town – Residents of the Gatesville Rental Housing Complex achieved a small victory after their arrears were written off and it was announced there would be no rent increases for 69 pensioners. This came after a long battle with officials, said Gatesville Tenants Committee spokesperson Fowzia Veerasmay. “In July, the rent was increased by senior officials without considering the income and expenses of tenants. "Most of the people are unemployed and pensioners; even those who are employed, earn below R3 500, yet they increased without consulting anyone. “In terms of arrears, during every election, the tenants have been told they will get their flats for free by various political parties. They are manipulated and told to stop paying.

"Then they run and vote for those political parties but nothing changes, and that’s how we ended up here,” she said.

Veerasmay said this was but the first victory, as the building was a “dump” with major structural damage, including sagging floors and broken staircases.

A group of tenants had protested on August 27 during which they handed a memorandum to Human Settlements MEC Tertius Simmers, proposing a rent freeze, among other things.

Simmers said: “The arrears to be written off are estimated at over R1.6million, while the rental freeze forfeiture for the 69 pensioners would amount to approximately R62 000.

“It will also take up to 18 months for the sale of the units to be finalised.

‘‘Write-offs exclude department and or state employees and those that do not sign the new lease agreements.”

Veerasmay said the place needed to be fixed.

“If pensioners own the homes as is, will they be able to fix or maintain them? That’s why as a community we want to be a part of every process involving any future plans for the complex,” said Veerasmay.

Cape Times