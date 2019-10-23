Cape Town – Residents of the Gatesville Rental Housing Complex achieved a small victory after their arrears were written off and it was announced there would be no rent increases for 69 pensioners.
This came after a long battle with officials, said Gatesville Tenants Committee spokesperson Fowzia Veerasmay.
“In July, the rent was increased by senior officials without considering the income and expenses of tenants.
"Most of the people are unemployed and pensioners; even those who are employed, earn below R3 500, yet they increased without consulting anyone.
“In terms of arrears, during every election, the tenants have been told they will get their flats for free by various political parties. They are manipulated and told to stop paying.