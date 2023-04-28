Arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Western Cape nothing but a ‘pipe dream’

Cape Town - While South Africa remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC), a statement by the Western Cape premier that the province’s officers would “arrest” Russian President Vladimir Putin has been shrugged off as a pipe dream.

The Presidency issued a statement this week confirming that President Cyril Ramaphosa erroneously said the country would pull out of the ICC. “This clarification follows an error in a comment made during a media briefing held by the governing ANC on South Africa’s status with regard to the ICC. Regrettably, the President erroneously affirmed a similar position during a media session on Tuesday”. The development comes as South Africa prepares to host the Brics summit in August, while the ICC has an arrest warrant out for Putin relating to alleged crimes during the conflict with the Ukraine.

Putin is expected to travel to Johannesburg to attend the 15thBrics summit. On Thursday Premier Alan Winde’s office said the Western Cape’s Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers would arrest Putin in the province. “Even in the face of this arrest warrant, national government seemingly intends to push ahead and host President Putin at a Brics summit in South Africa, scheduled for later this year. This is unacceptable and deplorable,” said Winde.

ANC leader of the opposition, Cameron Dugmore, said Winde’s statement was typical grandstanding. “The DA provincial government and Winde have no mandate to deal with international relations matters. “From refusing to debate the Palestinian Struggle in the legislature to lightning up the Wale Street building in the colours of Ukraine, the DA is simply seeking votes from their constituency.

This while Western Cape farmers are exporting goods to Russia. “This matter is in the hands of national government, where it belongs. “LEAP officers do not have such powers.

“I will be writing a question for written reply to Premier Winde about the powers of LEAP officers and the role of the provincial government regarding international relations as outlined in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. Winde acts as if the Western Cape is an independent country,” he said. Director at the School of Public Leadership at Stellenbosch University, Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said: “In a democratic system like ours, one would have hoped that situations such as this would take their course. “However we know that it is practically impossible for LEAP officers to arrest a head of state, let alone the fact that he is a powerful person and a crucial partner of the ANC and the state.