Cape Town – A 32-year-old man is expected in the Swellendam Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for the murder of five people in five towns. Brian Mudyiwayana, from Zimbabwe, was nabbed this week following a two-year search for the murderer of Lungelwa Dangatye, a 47-year-old teacher from Da Gamaskop, Mossel Bay, in the Southern Cape.

Dangatye’s family found her murdered in her home in December 2017. Her hands were tied and she had sustained wounds to the head.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said at the time that there was no evidence to link a suspect to the murder.

But unrelenting efforts by the investigator and the use of DNA analysis led to Mudyiwayana’s arrest for at least five murders in five towns.

“The arrest of the suspect on February 9, 2019, for the murder of the deceased teacher, has led the investigation to about four other murders, some in the Boland-towns such as Wolseley, Worcester, Swellendam and De Doorns.

"The investigation continues in an effort to solve other murders that remain unsolved, with new leads being followed subsequent to the arrest of the accused,” Poje said.

Anyone with information that could assist in solving murders that occurred in the Boland and Southern Cape, from 2016, have been requested to anonymously contact Crime Stop on 086 001 0111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile, in the Garden Route, 50-year-old Sean Kelly, the man charged with the murder of Noreen Hampson, is expected back in court on March 29.

Hampson, 67, was murdered outside her house in Marigold Street, Sedgefield, after Kelly allegedly attacked her using a hammer.

He has been charged with murder and malicious damage to property.

