Western Cape police top brass hope the arrest of two Kensington officers for corruption and defeating the ends of justice will send a warning to other would be criminals in the force. The suspects, aged 25 and 41, employed as a constable and reservist respectively, were expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court today.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the arrested officers executed a search warrant at the residence of a merchant in Kensington where a substantial amount of cash and mandrax tablets were seized and a suspect was arrested.

“However, after arriving at the police station, only a portion of the tablets seized were booked in as being found abandoned, and the suspect was released without being charged,” Rwexana said.

“On Tuesday, detectives arrested members attached to Kensington police station on charges of corruption and defeating the ends of justice,” she said.

She said they were determined to root out corruption within police ranks.

Provincial commissioner Khommbinkosi Jula has expressed concern that “those entrusted to maintain law and order find themselves on the wrong side of the law”.

Jula reiterated the commitment of the SAPS to root out bad apples within its ranks.

“There is no room for corrupt

police members in this organisation. Our mandate is to fight crime and bring the perpetrators to book, includ- ing our own.

“We trust that these arrests will send a warning to other would-be criminals,” said Jula.

Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) spokesperson Erica Isaacs said they welcomed the arrests and urged residents to come forward with information relating to corruption.

“We are working closely with SAPS regarding this.

‘‘These arrests need to send a strong message to everybody that we will not tolerate crime, never mind who you are.

‘‘We do not condone this behaviour,” Isaacs said.

She said that having the drug merchant back in the community made their job that much harder.

In another incident, a 35-year-old Worcester constable, arrested on theft and defeating the course of justice charges, appeared at the Worcester Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that the police officer, who had completed one month serving in the Worcester SAPS, on a transfer from the Upington SAPS, was caught on camera inside the SAPS building at the community service centre while concealing a case docket and terminating drug evidence attached to it.

