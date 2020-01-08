Arson attack at rape accused George pastor's church condemned









File picture: Pexels Cape Town – George community services Mayco member Khayalethu Lose has condemned attempts by Thembalethu residents to burn down the Enlightened Christian Gathering following a rape scandal that has rocked the church. Goodwins Mwalughali, 31, a pastor at self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Thembalethu, was arrested on January 3 after being accused of raping a 23-year-old congregant inside the church. Mwalughali had allegedly invited the woman for an evening prayer at the church on December 28. He allegedly asked her about her love life before pinning her down and raping her on a couch next to the pulpit. Before Mwalughali appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday, disgruntled Thembalethu residents allegedly set alight and partially burnt the church.

“At first I thought it was just rumours but today I can confirm that it was set alight. I urge residents not to take matters into their own hands by trying to be prosecutors.

"We understand their frustrations and that gender-based violence cannot be tolerated. However, they must give the law a chance and even if the pastor would be found guilty by the courts, they must not go back to burn it down.

“They can get arrested,” said Lose.

The victim has been moved to a place of safety after she allegedly received threats from fellow congregants for her to drop the charge against Mwalughali.

When news of the rape allegations broke, Mwalughali wrote a letter to the church claiming he and the woman had consensual sex and he had sinned.

The church’s national office in Pretoria also announced that it had suspended Mwalughali after his arrest and had “a zero-tolerance policy against gender-based violence”.

Cape Times