Goodwins Mwalughali, 31, a pastor at self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s church in Thembalethu, was arrested on January 3 after being accused of raping a 23-year-old congregant inside the church.
Mwalughali had allegedly invited the woman for an evening prayer at the church on December 28.
He allegedly asked her about her love life before pinning her down and raping her on a couch next to the pulpit.
Before Mwalughali appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court on Monday, disgruntled Thembalethu residents allegedly set alight and partially burnt the church.