A train pulled into Retreat station billowing smoke and flames from two carriages. The flames were quickly extinguished and the train remained parked at Retreat station. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - An arson attack is believed to be the motive behind the burning of two Metrorail carriages en route to Simon’s Town on Tuesday.

Regional manager Richard Walker said: “A preliminary investigation rules out electrical or technical faults as the possible cause of the fire.

“Torching trains is intentional sabotage of state assets and directly impacts on the ability of hard-working commuters to affordably travel between home and work.

“It is a senseless and selfish act which could have led to injuries or even loss of life.”

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the fire on board the train gutted two carriages completely.

The adjoining two carriages suffered minor damage. She said preliminary reports indicate that all commuters on board were evacuated at Retreat station, at 8.50am, and no injuries were reported.

Scott said the high voltage overhead power was switched off to enable the fire brigade to extinguish the fire and the train crew separated the burning carriages from the train to prevent further damage.

The fire was doused by 9.43am.

“Both lines were initially closed, one (was) subsequently reopened after safety checks,” she said.

The Cape Flats and Southern line trains on Tuesday terminated at Heathfield until the debris was cleared.

The lines reopened in the afternoon with 30-40 minute residual delays, Scott said.

“The damaged carriages were taken to the depot for further investigation and assessment by Passenger Rail Agency of SA loss adjusters.

“It is not yet possible to determine the cause of the fire nor estimate the cost of the damage,” she said.

Walker expressed his concern about the loss of crucial capacity and commended the crew for their brave action.

“Our employees know how vital every carriage is and will do everything in their power to prevent further loss of capacity,” Walker said.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Metrorail Protection Services at 0214494336/5056 or Crime Stop at 0860010111.

Cape Times