Mambakwedza Mutasa’s Hand of God is anticipated to achieve a record bid at this weekend’s Cape Town Homemakers Expo at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Cape Town – Mambakwedza Mutasa, whose artworks can be found as far as The Silo Gallery in Switzerland, feels artistic urges reveal something very central about the nature of human beings.

“Art can touch the souls of people who enjoy it, but it also reveals something about the soul of the artist. Human society has never existed without art.”

From Soul Gallery in Hout Bay, Mutasa is well known for his artworks made of steel, wood and anything else he can lay his hands on.

He entered a collector’s piece in this year’s Design, Art and Textile Design ComPETition at the Cape Town Homemakers Expo.

The artwork, made of steel, is titled Hand of God and was inspired by Isaiah 41:10 in the Bible ("I will uphold you with my righteous right hand").

A previous, slightly larger wooden version of the Hand sold for R450000.

Mutasa says: “Hand of God also symbolises the critical role we all play in protecting our animals.”

Debra Buys, Domestic Animal Rescue Group (Darg) fund-raiser, said: “We’re delighted to have someone of Mamba’s calibre contribute this extraordinary work of art to this year’s competition, of which Darg is the beneficiary.

"The piece, entered in the ‘Design’ category, is a multi-functional design that serves not only as an art and décor item, but as a cosy perch for your feline friends.”

Themed Raw Comfort, the 24th Cape Town Homemakers Expo kicked off at the Cape Town International Convention Centre yesterday and runs until Sunday.

Show highlights include Interior spaces, d’VINE life, truly Artisan, OUTside, the home tuis Theatre, the Raw Concrete Theatre, the Tafelberg AV & Appliance Emporium, The Eco Interior Kitchen as well the Design, Art and Textile ComPETition.

Sandy Edwards, expo organiser, said they were over the moon with the quality of entries this year.

“We’d like to invite everyone to visit the expo this year and support Darg. They really make a difference to society,” Edwards said.

All funds raised from the Cape Town Homemakers Expo’s Design, Art and Textile Design comPETition will be used towards the building of a community clinic at Darg to benefit the animals in the lower-income Hout Bay communities.

Darg deals with several emergencies a week, such as animals hit by cars, Parvo virus, stab wounds, burns and dog fight wounds.

The expo is open from 10am to 7pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

Tickets are available at the door or at Quicket (http://www.quicket.co.za).

Adults pay R90, pensioners R70 and kids under 16 enter free.