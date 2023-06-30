Artists RePAWpose paintings to raise funds for animal charity

Cape Town - Twenty local artists have come together to raise money for local animal charity Tears by transforming old and unwanted paintings found in thrift stores with their own unique style. In a heartfelt endeavour to support animal welfare, Noordhoek Art Point gallery will present the RePAWposed fundraiser art auction, where talented local artists are transforming paintings discovered in second-hand stores.

Each artist has breathed new creativity and purpose into these previously discarded canvases, resulting in an array of captivating and one-of-a-kind works. “Lessor Spotted Tree Octopus” by Tuesday Houston. From July 1, the gallery will showcase this collection of art, allowing visitors to witness the remarkable metamorphosis that has taken place. This will culminate in an auction to be held on July 8. The idea was taken as inspiration from Ingrid Altmann’s This Old Painting Range.

“With great anticipation, we hope to raise significant funds that will be donated to Tears, one of the country's leading animal welfare organisations. Their unwavering commitment to rescuing and caring for animals in need makes them a worthy recipient of our collective support,” the organisers said in a statement. “The Tears Fundraiser Art Auction is not just an opportunity to acquire unique artworks, but also a chance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of animals. By participating in this auction, art enthusiasts and animal lovers alike can come together to contribute to a cause that resonates deeply with compassion and empathy. “Each piece on display represents the fusion of artistic talent and philanthropy, showcasing the power of creativity in creating positive change. From landscapes reborn with vibrant hues to portraits given a new life with imaginative twists, these artworks tell stories of transformation, hope, and the boundless possibilities of art.”