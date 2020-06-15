Arts industry in mourning after killing of choreographer Kirvan Fortuin

Cape Town – The local arts industry is in mourning after the killing of choreographer, dancer and LGBTIQ+ activist Kirvan Fortuin at the weekend. Messages of condolence flooded social media after Fortuin was stabbed to death, allegedly by a 14-year-old girl on Saturday. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said: “A case of murder has been opened by Macassar police after an incident that occurred in the early hours of (Saturday) morning, where a 28-year-old man was stabbed and died due to his injuries on the way to hospital. “A 14-year-old girl was arrested and is being processed in terms of the Child Justice Act.” In a statement, the Artscape Theatre Centre said while they were saddened by Fortuin’s death, they would celebrate his life.

Fortuin was a recipient of several prestigious awards both locally and internationally from government, civil society and the art world.

The Artscape said Fortuin established the Kirvan Fortuin Foundation and Fortuin Dance Theatre and had provided several employment opportunities to dancers and choreographers across South Africa.

Last year, Fortuin was also the recipient of the ministerial award at the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sports Awards.

Artscape chief executive Marlene le Roux said: “Kirvan was from Macassar and against all odds he has chosen to follow his dreams, working actively to enhance the lives of young people in Macassar.

“He was also an activist against homophobia. He will be deeply missed by me and the staff at Artscape. His passing is a true loss for the creative industry in South Africa.

“Kirvan was a true testament to how hard work and talent could open many paths to success. He was a rising star in South Africa, who had a promising road ahead of him. Sadly, we have been robbed of the opportunity to celebrate his future successes but we honour the amazing life of this young man.”

Cultural Affairs and Sport MEC Anroux Marais said the province had “lost a true inspiration in Kirvan but we will continue to celebrate his legacy for many years to come”.

Fortuin had performed in works by Jan Martens, William Forsythe, Jií Kyliá* , Krisztina de Chatel and Cora Bos Kroese, touring in the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy and Poland.

Cape Times