ARTSCAPE chief executive Marlene le Roux received the Influencer of Influencers Award at the SA Brand Summit in Johannesburg last week. Supplied

For her tireless efforts in fighting for the rights of those with disabilities and equality in the arts, Artscape Theatre chief executive Marlene le Roux received the Influencer of Influencers Award at the SA Brand Summit in Johannesburg on Thursday night. Le Roux dedicated the award to her late son, Adam George, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, and her daughter Aimee George, “who gave me purpose in life as a woman with a disability”.

SA Brand Summit convener and manager Solly Moeng stressed that the award was being given to Le Roux for her dedication to turn the cultural institution into an accessible performing arts centre for all, in contradiction with its apartheid exclusivity history.

This accessibility includes access for people with disabilities.

Le Roux was lauded by Moeng as a champion influencer for the rights of people with disabilities in South Africa.

Le Roux said yesterday she was overwhelmed as she did not expect to win.

“This is a major award that involves the African continent. I do not see myself in that category, I see myself as a foot soldier sharing what people with disabilities go through on a daily basis.

“We have many great policies in place but they aren’t being implemented. This award is not just for me - we have to create more awareness, workplaces need to employ more people with disabilities and we need to hold them accountable.”

“I hope this award will show young women from rural areas or with disabilities, even if all odds are against you, if I can do it, so can you.”

The annual SA Brand Summit is a think tank on positioning options and requirements for country brands, with South Africa at the centre of deliberations. It explores ways in which South Africa can best position itself to compete favourably against its regional and global peers.

CAPE TIMES