Thando Dyamara says he needs the certificate, which will allow him to be accredited by the South African Council of Educators (SACE), in order to find a job.
He said he applied for the certificate at the Khayelitsha police station in April last year.
Dyamara graduated from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) with a B-Tech in teaching.
“I was told that my fingerprints were in Mitchells Plain and that was prolonging it. I was confused as to why they were in Mitchells Plain, because I applied in Khayelitsha.”