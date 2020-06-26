Assaulted farmworker dies seeking justice two years after tractor allegedly rammed home

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Herbertsdale farmworker Hilton Levendal has died before seeing justice done. The Cape Times had reported how a farmer allegedly attempted to demolish his home by driving a tractor into it, with the case taking more than two years to be heard. Supporting Levendal in the case, Independent Civic Organisation of SA (Icosa) provincial leader Dawid Kamfer said Levendal died due to natural causes at the weekend. Kamfer said Levendal was a key witness in the case against Frik Muller - the farmer accused of allegedly assaulting Levendal and his wife Maria, and the destruction of their home in February 2018. Muller has been in custody since 2018 after he was denied bail.

“The case has been delayed again following the hard lockdown earlier this year. I have done a follow-up with the prosecutor who said the matter might only be heard in September.

While the National Prosecuting Authority did not respond to questions yesterday, Kamfer said Levendal was set to testify in this case at the Mossel Bay Regional Court.

“We still want justice to prevail and will make sure that farmworkers and their rights are recognised... to stop farm owners from harassing, assaulting and intimidating their workers,” said Kamfer.

“The case has been going on for so long and we were very relieved when he was not granted bail,” said Kamfer.

At the time, Levendal said his and Muller’s relationship began to sour after he stood up against the owner’s behaviour toward his workers.

Levendal had said Muller fired him and made it difficult for him to find work again as he was labelled a “troublemaker”.

Cape Times