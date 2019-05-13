Cape Town – A truck driver was killed and his vehicle looted after an object believed to be a boulder was thrown through the windscreen near De Doorns on the N1. Fleetwatch wrote on its Facebook page that at 5am on Sunday the truck was passing through De Doorns "when some criminals threw a boulder from a bridge at his truck. The boulder hit his windscreen, smashed through it and hit the driver who then lost control of the vehicle".

According to Fleetwatch, the looters then fleeced the truck of its entire load.

Western Cape Traffic chief Kenny Africa confirmed the incident to Netwerk24, saying: "Someone apparently threw an object through the windscreen of the truck after which the driver lost control and veered off the road. He (the driver) was killed. His assistant was injured."

SA Long-Distance Truckers wrote on its Facebook page: "The Time Link driver who sadly passed away in the early hours of (Sunday) morning – our hearts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. A life taken too soon. A life taken at its peak.

"There were two drivers in the cab – both South Africans – and while the uninjured driver was trying to free his colleague who was trapped between the steering wheel and the seat, a marauding mob descended on the truck. Some went for the goods on the trailer while others climbed into the cab to steal whatever they could lay their hands on."

Dash cam video. Trucker killed in tragic accident in De Doorns. Western Cape after apparently hit by a stone or brick through windscreen. The truck load was ransacked afterwards by residents of nearby informal settlement. @Abramjee @TrafficSA as received. #fatalcrash #truckcrash pic.twitter.com/wWEjeOaFmN — BOSBEER /CAPE TOWN (@BOSBEER2006) May 12, 2019

Road Freight Association chief executive Gavin Kelly told Netwerk24 that residents of a nearby informal settlement looted the wrecked truck.

"These incidents happen frequently and it is concerning that this type of lawlessness is allowed. It is shocking what these people do to one another," he said.