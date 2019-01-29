Professor Sean Davison File picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – UWC academic Professor Sean Davison has briefly appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of pre-meditated murder. The trial of Davison, who founded the "right to die" organisation DignitySA, was postponed to April 29 to enable him to consult his lawyer. His bail of R20 000 for the alleged 2015 incident was extended, the SABC reported.

It is alleged that Davison, an advocate of assisted suicide from Pinelands, killed Justin Varian, who had motor neuron disease, on July 25, 2015 in a Cape Town apartment by asphyxiation.

In September 2017, Davison was arrested in connection with the alleged assisted suicide of the 43-year-old Dr Anrich Burger, who had become a quadriplegic after a car crash.

According to the charge sheet, he had "administered a lethal amount of drugs to the quadriplegic deceased" in Granger Bay on November 2, 2013.

Davison was also involved in his mother's assisted suicide, via a morphine injection, in New Zealand and was sentenced to five months' house arrest.

Police are holding his South African and New Zealand passports.