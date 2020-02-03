Assurance SACAA plane crash probe near George 'won't be compromised'









First Officer Tebogo Lekalakala Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has quelled concerns about the independence of the investigation into the circumstances that led to the South African Civil Aviation Authority’s (SACAA) Flight Inspection Unit (FIU) aircraft accident near George, saying his department was in charge and other countries were also interested in the investigation. Reports emerged last week questioning how the SACAA could investigate itself despite calls from industry professionals calling for an independent investigation, citing a conflict of interest. On January 23, a Cessna Citation SII S550 owned and operated by the SACAA’s FIU took off from the George Airport at 10.40am to conduct calibration of the airport's navigation systems. Shortly after take-off, the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft. The wreckage was located at about 1.40pm. Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala, 33, and flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, 36, died in the crash. Mbalula said the Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) was accountable to the Department of Transport and not to the SACAA.

“The reports and comments that surfaced thus far are misleading and clearly intended at distracting and undermining the independence and credibility of a very competent and capable investigation team while they are conducting this difficult task.

"I wish to assure the public and the aviation community that the investigation will not be compromised in anyway and that we owe it to the bereaved families and the public to establish the real facts on what might have led to this tragic accident,” said Mbalula.

South Africa, as the country of registry and occurrence, was not the only state interested in this investigation, hence the work of its investigating team would not be done in isolation, Mbalula added.

The country of design, country of manufacture, and other parties such as the engine manufacturer had been notified and invited to appoint representatives to work closely with the investigation team as per international norms, he said.

“We acknowledge that this is the first time in our country that such an accident occurred, with an aircraft owned and operated by the SACAA.

"However, that is no reason to doubt the independence and competency of the investigating unit, which has done great work in the past. This aircraft accident will be no exception because we all want answers,” Mbalula said.

The investigation team is expected to produce a preliminary report within 30 days of the incident. If the investigation is not concluded within a period of 12 months, an interim report will be produced.

