Reports emerged last week questioning how the SACAA could investigate itself despite calls from industry professionals calling for an independent investigation, citing a conflict of interest.
On January 23, a Cessna Citation SII S550 owned and operated by the SACAA’s FIU took off from the George Airport at 10.40am to conduct calibration of the airport's navigation systems. Shortly after take-off, the air traffic control tower lost contact with the aircraft.
The wreckage was located at about 1.40pm. Captain Thabiso Collins Tolo, 49, first officer Tebogo Caroline Lekalakala, 33, and flight Inspector Gugu Comfort Mnguni, 36, died in the crash.
Mbalula said the Accident and Incident Investigation Division (AIID) was accountable to the Department of Transport and not to the SACAA.