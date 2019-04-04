Professor Michael William Feast Photo: Michael Hammond / University of Cape Town

Cape Town – The late Professor Michael William Feast has been described as “a true steward of the value and values of science” by the astronomy community. The honorary professor of astronomy at UCT and National Research Foundation (NRF) A-rated researcher, died on Monday at the age of 92.

Feast is known particularly for his work on the cosmic distance scale using variable stars, as the founding Member of the Academy of Science of South Africa, a member of the International Astronomical Union, an Honorary Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, and a Fellow of the Royal Society of South Africa and the South African Institute of Physics.

Born and raised in England, Feast came to South Africa in 1952 to take up a position at the Radcliffe Observatory in Pretoria.

In 1974, he moved to the South African Astronomical Observatory (Saao) in Cape Town, where he served as director from 1976 to 1992.

The first to use a 1.9m telescope in Pretoria and later at Sutherland, Feast did pioneer work on the Magellanic Clouds, Earth’s nearest extragalactic neighbours. He also made major contributions to the understanding of the galaxy, the Milky Way.

From 1997 to 2015, he combined data from the Hipparcos satellite with observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and Saao telescopes at Sutherland, Northern Cape, to investigate the structure of the Milky Way and derive a new calibration of the extragalactic distance scale.

Department of Science and Technology director-general Dr Phil Mjwara said: “The work carried out at Saao by staff and by astronomers from South African and international universities and institutions during the time of Michael’s directorship has not only led to the recognition of South Africa as a major component in world astronomy, it has shown that South Africa’s geography, climate and technical development make it an excellent place to establish astronomical facilities.”

NRF chief executive Dr Molapo Qhobela said Feast committed his life’s work to establishing and growing astronomy in South Africa, although born and educated in England.

“His work did much to place the country on the astronomy and astrophysics map. His commitment to the Saao and its research helped to turn the facility into an international astronomy destination for scientists from all over the world and he was instrumental in laying the groundwork for the eventual construction of the Southern African Large Telescope in Sutherland in the Karoo.

"South African astronomy owes a debt of gratitude to Professor Feast for his research and his dedication to building the field to what it has become,” Qhobela said.

“On the day we celebrated the 20th anniversary of the NRF and its efforts in advancing knowledge, transforming lives and inspiring a nation, we bade farewell to one of the stalwarts of this organisation.

"A man who has made a huge contribution to astronomy and a true steward of the value and values of science.”

Feast continued to do research up until a few months before his death. He is survived by his wife Connie, three children and eight grandchildren.

A service will be held at St Michael’s Church in Observatory tomorrow at 10.30am.

