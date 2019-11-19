The church has been a safe haven for nearly 100 children left destitute after a fire ripped through the Vygieskraal informal settlement last month.
The fire ravaged the informal settlement on October 21, killing three people, including a three-year-old child. It left more than 1 000 people destitute.
The community had to be housed in community centres and churches while mop-up operations continued.
Dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape, Pastor De Vries Bock, said it was disappointing that the items had been stolen.