Athlone church offers reward for stolen religious artefacts worth R200K









Brass items, some of them 120 years old, have been stolen from the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The Evangelical Lutheran Church in Belgravia, Athlone, has appealed to the public to help it find valuable brass items, some of which date back 120 years, which were stolen over the past month. The church has been a safe haven for nearly 100 children left destitute after a fire ripped through the Vygieskraal informal settlement last month. The fire ravaged the informal settlement on October 21, killing three people, including a three-year-old child. It left more than 1 000 people destitute. The community had to be housed in community centres and churches while mop-up operations continued. Dean of the Lutheran Church in the Western Cape, Pastor De Vries Bock, said it was disappointing that the items had been stolen.

“These prestigious pieces are over 120 years old and valued at approximately R200 000,” said Bock.

He said the theft was not only a setback to the heritage and religious traditions of the church, but disheartening knowing that the church, which had over the past few weeks opened its doors to displaced people, had been targeted.

“These are items of sentimental value to the church and faith. At this point we cannot point any fingers as to who may have stolen the items because they were discovered missing on two occasions when they had to be used,” Bock said.

The matter was reported to police, and the group of people sheltered at the church have since been moved out.

“We had to ask the residents to leave about two weeks ago as we had to go ahead with our normal operations at the church. We have since put up a R1 500 reward for any information that could lead to the recovery of the stolen items,” said Bock.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said police were investigating theft.

“Ministerial items and musical equipment worth an undisclosed amount were stolen.

‘‘Detectives are following up on all leads to solve this case,” said Van Wyk.

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211.

