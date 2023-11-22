Athlone community gets basketball court from actor, Forest Whitaker

Thrilled youth and community members, alongside American actor and film producer Forest Whitaker, have welcomed a newly-refurbished basketball court at the Cornflower Sports Grounds in Athlone, Cape Town. The court is set to serve as a year-round hub for youth basketball development.

NBA Africa, the Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) founder and chief executive Whitaker, on Tuesday unveiled the recently-renovated basketball court with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The court was unveiled by Whitaker, Deputy Mayor of Cape Town Eddie Andrews, and NBA Africa chief executive Victor Williams. Following the ceremony, approximately 100 boys and girls aged 10-15 participated in a Jr. NBA clinic and peace activity led by the WPDI Youth Peacemakers Network, WPDI’s flagship program that fosters young leaders in conflict regions.

Forest Whitaker with Athlone community after unveiling refurbished basketball court at Cornflower Sports Grounds. Picture; NBA Africa/ Supplied In addition to year-round Jr. NBA programming, the court will also host activities as part of WPDI’s Peace Through Sports program, an initiative designed to foster peace and harmony in marginalised communities through sports and peace-building training courses. Top view of the newly-built basketball court. At the ceremony, Whitaker said: “Inaugurating this basketball court is a turning point in the development of our programs in the Cape Flats. Its goal is to nurture healthy bodies and healthy minds, providing the children and the youths of the community with a safe space where they can strengthen their stamina and their character. It is a place that will cultivate future NBA champions.