Athlone couple look back on 63 years of love

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – "I knew my heart had found love the first time I laid my eyes on her.” So said 84-year-old Freddie Whiteman as he reminisced on how he met his love, 81-year-old Rachel Whiteman, 63 years ago. The couple celebrated their anniversary on Monday. They grew up in Silvertown, Athlone, not too far from each other. Freddie recalled how he first noticed Rachel when she was about 7 years old and has not let go since. “I used to pass her house on my way to school. My school was not far from where she lived and I’d carry her school bag for her. We were children then but I knew that one day she would be my wife,” he said. They became friends and only started dating when Rachel was 16 and Freddie 19.

“I remember marrying her as if it was yesterday. She was 18 and I was 21 years old, the best decision of my life,” he said.

Freddie said their journey had not been easy, but their love for each other conquered all.

“My wife doesn’t speak anymore because she had a stroke,” he said.

On their wedding day on 27 April ,1957. Picture: Supplied

He said although Rachel couldn’t speak, he understood her and made it work.

“I dress her every morning, she still looks as beautiful as she did all those years ago.

“We owe it all to God. Had we not put Him as a third person in our marriage, we wouldn’t be here today,” he said.

Freddie said the most valuable thing to do in any marriage was to pray together.

“We don’t go to church anymore, but we still pray and I read the Bible to her every day.”

He said the secret to a happy marriage was forgiveness.

“Always forgive and move forward,” he said.

The two were blessed with eight children, he said, 20 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

Their eldest son, Cassiem Whiteman, said his parents’ love story had been an inspiration.

The 61-year-old said he had been married for 40 years and he owed it to his father.

“It’s sad to see my mother sick, but seeing how my father still adores her is heart-warming,” he said.

Cassiem said the love between his parents ensured that they grew up in a warm and loving household.

“We all knew what love looked like and we all knew how marriage should be,” he said.

Cape Times