Cape Town – Athlone residents are up in arms after Archbishop of Cape Town Stephen Brislin’s decision to prohibit the use of the historic Lawrence Road building for cultural and arts programmes. This decision comes days after Brislin declared that the Catholic Welfare and Development (CWD) building would remain open, following reports of an impending sale.

Brislin said while neither the CWD nor Archdiocese had any objection to hub co-ordinator Andre Marais using the name “Athlone Cultural hub”, the property was not available for his arts and culture programmes.

“I agree with the CWD’s recent communication to Mr Marais informing that permission for the various activities and event he sought to arrange at the property was not granted. Until the property is transferred to the Archdiocese of Cape Town, any permission for access to the property by any organisation or individual must be obtained from CWD,” he said.

Brislin said the Archdiocese knew of the history of the building being used in service of the Athlone community and wished to continue the diocese’s welfare and outreach work.

He said legal proceedings brought by the CWD against Marais were before the court and for the courts to make a decision.

The CWD was granted an interim interdict against Marais for “orchestrating” illegal occupation of the property.

The CWD has been operating in Cape Town since 1970 to deal with poverty and injustices suffered by underprivileged people.

Mounting debts believed to total almost R18million due to mismanagement resulted in the CWD issuing retrenchment letters to all 49 members of its staff.

Save the Athlone Cultural Hub campaign spokesperson Shaheed Mahomed said: “What is so deeply concerning from the whole eviction of the Athlone Cultural Hub by the Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town is his (Brislin’s) total disregard of the site as a living heritage site where the culture of resistance against apartheid is honoured while the current vibrant cultural activities are callously tossed into the streets.

“There are no spaces of similar magnitude in the area.

“How come the memory garden in honour of Robert Waterwitch and Coline Williams is separated from the Hub when it is an integral part of it?”

Mahomed said they were mobilising the community to picket at the Hub on Saturday. After that they would picket at the Archdiocese and, if necessary, appeal to the Pope himself.

Marais said that the Archbishop’s decision would have a devastating impact on the Athlone community and repeated his willingness to enter into all forms of mediation.

