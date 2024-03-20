Athlone water samples point to trouble

The City has confirmed the latest results for sampling points immediately upstream and downstream of the discharge point of the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works (AWWTW) showed “non-compliance of un-ionised ammonia and dissolved oxygen”. This comes as Athlone residents raised health-related concerns following allegations of sewage being pumped into the Black River.

Mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said routine monthly samples are taken at various points in the Black River. “These points are located upstream and downstream of the discharge point of the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works. The last sampling run was on March 5. The samples are tested in accordance with the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) Water Quality Guidelines for Rivers and Vleis. “The last results for sampling points immediately upstream and downstream of the discharge point of the Athlone Wastewater Treatment Works showed non-compliance of un-ionised ammonia and dissolved oxygen,” Badroodien said.

He said the plant has faced various challenges “that will be addressed incrementally as the upgrade progresses ... Discussions are under way with specialist departments in the City to arrive at a methodology for the appropriate remediation of the Black and Salt Rivers”. Badroodien further said the plant is undergoing an upgrade in two phases which started in 2022 and is set to be completed by 2026. The first phase includes a new blower house and blowers and the replacement of the reactors aeration system, mixers and recycle pumps.

Phase 2 of the upgrade includes refurbishment of the disinfection facility and new odour control systems. Kewtown resident Achmat Carelse, said in recent years the “putrid smell” coming from the AWWTW has increased and residents believe sewage is being pumped into the Black River. “The smell gets so bad on days that you have nowhere to get away from it, it’s like it suffocates you because you can’t breathe properly. I have lived in this community for decades but I can definitely say it has never been this bad. Something needs to be done and testing of the waters at the Black River should also be done,” said Carelse.