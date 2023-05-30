Atlantis man sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment three days before his 30th birthday

Cape Town - An Atlantis man has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for a house robbery in Table View, just three days before his 30th birthday. Jeandre Solomons was sentenced at the Cape Town Magistrates court following his arrest in March 2022.

Table View police station Captain Adriana Chandler said the complainant reported that Solomons had broken into his home at night and stabbed him with a sharp object. “The complainant reported that he woke up during the early hours of the morning on 6 March 2022 to go to the bathroom and returned to his bedroom. “Once he laid down, someone jumped on top of him and started to stab him with a sharp object. After demanding money from the complainant, he was taken to another part of the room, where he was given cash. Solomons also took a cellular phone before fleeing the scene.

“The complainant reported the incident to police and gave a description of Solomons to them, as well as to his armed response company. Four days later, an alert armed response officer noticed a man fitting the description sitting in a road in Sunningdale, and made contact with the complainant, who came to the address and positively identified Solomons as the man who had attacked him inside his home,” Chandler said. Solomons was then handed over to police, he still had the knife in his possession which he stole from the complainant and used to stab him. He was charged with housebreaking with the intent to commit robbery, and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

He remained in custody at Pollsmoor Prison and appeared in court a number of times before his recent conviction. Station commander Colonel Junaid Alcock commended the detective on the case, who attended every bail hearing and opposed it, ensuring the lengthy sentence. Alcock also lauded the armed response officer for his swift reaction in the apprehension of Solomons a few days after the crime was committed.