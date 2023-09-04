Atlantis ‘Ouma Nella’, famous for feeding children, turns 81

Atlantis pensioner Nella Bailey, who turned 81 last week, said her biggest wish was that more people would join hands to feed children in need. Affectionately known as “Ouma Nella”, Bailey feeds 70 to 80 children and the elderly in her community twice a week, and breakfast on weekends and school holidays.

The 81-year-old said she started cooking using her pension money, buying what she could, at times using what she had in her cupboard. “The circumstances around us are very hard, most times the children are left to fend for themselves. “I saw how hungry children suffer in our community.

“I know poverty and hunger. My dad raised us all on his own, after my mother’s death; he never remarried,” she said. “Everything I do is for the sake of the children. At this moment, some of the soup kitchens around have closed down because times are hard. Now it is more children and I cannot turn them away.” Her feeding initiative came about when a soup kitchen run by her granddaughter, Chanrè van der Merwe, and her aunt during the hard lockdown last year ran out of food.

Van der Merwe said they had to turn away children who came asking. “We did not have any more food. Children were still coming to the house and asking for porridge. My granny said let’s just continue and let’s use what we have,” she said. “Her wish is that the children are fed and taken care of. We celebrated her day with 300 children. She is not well now and cannot walk for a long distance as she used to, so we did everything at home,” she said.