Atlantis’ Wesfleur Hospital’s new acting head, Dr Laurencia Fillis is excited about serving the community

Cape Town – Wesfleur Hospital’s new acting head Dr Laurencia Fillis, says she is looking forward to serving the Atlantis community, which is very close to her heart. “I’m determined to deliver a good service to the Atlantis community.

“My focus will be on improving our service and systems to ensure we are person-centered and address our community’s needs as best as we can.” Fillis takes the reins from Dr Earl Meyer, who finished his tenure at the hospital to take up an international job opportunity. Meyer spent the past three years at the hospital.

“We thank him for his significant contribution during a very tough period of Covid-19, improving access to radiology and supporting our service recovery,” the Western Cape Department of Health, said. Fillis is a familiar face to Atlantis residents, as she previously lived in the area while serving as the head of the Oral Health Department at the hospital. She also worked at Vanguard Community Health Centre (CHC) and then Du Noon CHC.

During that time she was involved in commissioning the new Du Noon CHC, and supported the facility’s Maternity Obstetrics Unit. Fillis most recently completed the Premier of the Western Cape’s values-based leadership development programme, and said he believed that everyone deserved access to quality healthcare. She wants to improve the experience of patients at Wesfleur Hospital.