ATM urges Ramaphosa to account for R60m farm theft claims

Cape Town - The African Transformation Movement (ATM) wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for the theft of R60 million on his farm before Parliament rises for the constituency period next week. The party's insistence is despite National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula ruling out its request.

Mapisa-Nqakula received letters earlier this week from UDM leader Bantu Holomisa asking for a parliamentary investigation and ATM leader Vuyo Zungula wanting the programme committee to change a decision that Ramaphosa should answer parliamentary questions in the next quarter starting in August. Briefing the programme committee on Wednesday, Mapisa-Nqakula said she had acknowledged receipt of the two letters. “In my response, I indicated that of course, I am still to consider the substance issues raised in those letters,” she said.

Mapisa-Nqakula also said she had declined Zungula’s request. “You will recall our decision last week. This is not for discussion. I wanted members to take note of what has happened,” she said. However, Zungula raised the matter when Mapisa-Nqakula left the meeting to attend to an emergency.

He said it could not be business as usual. “We know there are investigations that are going on. As we deal with the programme before the end of the term, the president must come to Parliament and take the nation into his confidence about whatever he is accused of. “Before the programme for this particular term ends, the president must be summoned to account and take the nation into his confidence,” Zungula said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said Mapisa-Nqakula had indicated that she received two letters and was considering them. “I think that is enough. Honourable Zungula is saying, here (is) the allegation and now wants us to summon the president on the allegation. “We are not going to do that. That is not within the rules… On what basis should we summon the president? Can honourable Zungula, the author of the letter to the Speaker, wait for a response from the speaker?” Majodina asked.

Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corne Mulder said Ramaphosa would be in the National Assembly on Thursday and Zungula would have a chance to put his case to him. Zungula said Parliament could not be seen to be not caring about what was troubling South Africa. “Parliament, before this term ends, must schedule a sitting for the president to come to Parliament and account. We can’t be waiting for the second term whereby this will no longer be concerning to the people,” he said.