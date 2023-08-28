'Aunt murderer' to be booked for psychiatric evaluation

Accused murderer, Cassidy Hartzenberg, will be booked in for a psychiatric evaluation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital by September 11 to be mentally observed. Hartzenberg,18, is accused of murdering his aunt, Magistrate Romay van Rooyen at her Marina Da Gama home last year.

Hartzenberg is expected to be scheduled for the evaluation exactly a year after his aunt was found dead in her home on September 11, 2022. Van Rooyen was found dead in her home after her family tried to reach her when she did not arrive to pick up her niece – their calls and messages went unanswered. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, said: “The date of admission at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital is on September 11.

“The case was postponed to October 20 for the mental observation of the accused.” At Hartzenberg’s previous court appearance, Ntabazalila said he was number 103 on the list of people waiting for space at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital. Hartzenberg was referred to the facility following a recommendation by a district surgeon.

He was arrested days after Van Rooyen’s funeral where he was a pall bearer. Following an investigation –which included the recovery of her stolen vehicle – Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale confirmed Hartzenberg faces charges of murder and theft of a motor vehicle. Mogale previously said Hartzenberg was arrested at his home in Mitchells Plain in a multi-disciplinary operation comprising the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State, National Priority Violent Crime Investigation, Digital Forensic Investigation and Priority Crime Management Centre units.