Australia to brace for most powerful tropical cyclone in a decade

Cape Town - Australia’s north-west region braced itself on Thursday for the most powerful tropical cyclone in a decade, as a major port closed and residents rushed to stock up on essential supplies. On Thursday afternoon, Cyclone Ilsa, located about 155km off Australia’s coast in the Indian Ocean, was upgraded to a category five storm – the highest rating.

It will be the strongest system to hit the country’s far north-west region since Cyclone Christine crossed the coast in December 2013, weather bureau forecaster Jessica Lingard said. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology have cautioned people situated between the areas of impact to go to shelter immediately. “They’ve got a lot of strength in them, the ability to not only destroy trees and knock down power lines but lift up those loose items in the yard, including trailers and caravans,” meteorologist Miriam Bradbury told ABC television.

Potential affected areas include Bidyadanga to Whim Creek, including Port Hedland but not including Bidyadanga, and extending inland past Kumawarritji, including Nullagine, Marble Bar, Parnngurr and Telfer. “A severe impact will occur along the coast and adjacent inland parts between Port Hedland and Wallal Downs, most likely between De Grey and Pardoo Roadhouse, later tonight or early Friday morning. “During Friday, Ilsa is forecast to maintain tropical cyclone intensity as it tracks past Telfer and further inland across the Northern Interior district. The system is expected to weaken below tropical cyclone strength overnight Friday as it moves east into southern parts of the Northern Territory,” the bureau said.